Rwanda: Chinese First Lady Donates COVID-19 Medical Equipment to Rwanda

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has received 12,000 body temperature testers and 18,000 surgical face masks from the First Lady of China, Peng Liyuan, to the First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame.

The consignment was received on Tuesday, July 7, by Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of RBC, saying it will facilitate Rwanda's effort to combat Covid-19.

He told the media that the equipment will be used to especially avoid the transmission of Coronavirus from patients to doctors and test fever in public places.

"These equipment will add up to the already existing efforts and capacity to test, treat and protect Covid-19. This marks partnership and solidarity between Rwanda and China against Covid-19 which is very important," he said.

On behalf of the First Lady Jeannette Kagame, Radegonde Ndejuru, Advisor to the First Lady revealed that the support was a result of the good relationship between both first ladies through the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

"This is one of contributions that the First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame, wanted to give to support the Ministry of Health to fight Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

The support was given to African first ladies of 53 African countries. Ndejuru added that it was one of the ways for the first ladies to contribute to fighting against the pandemic on a continental level.

Strengthening partnership to combat Covid-19

Xing Yuchun, the Political Counsellor and Deputy Ambassador of China to Rwanda told The New Times that when the First Lady of China Peng Liyuan visited Rwanda in 2018, she had a good impression that the relationship between both countries is fruitful.

According to Yuchun, First Lady Peng Liyuan believes that the people of Rwanda and people of China will benefit from the partnership.

"We cherish the support from Rwanda and we hope that this is going to help men and women from Rwanda to contain Coronavirus," she said.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana reiterated Ms. Yuchun's point that the support and partnership between both countries will strengthen Rwanda's already existing effort to fight against Coronavirus.

Among 157, 271 tests that were done since March, Rwanda has so far recorded 1,092 Covi-19 cases, 523 recoveries and 3 deaths.