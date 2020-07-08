Rwanda: Rayon Complete Kwizera Signing From Gasogi

Rayon Sports have confirmed the singing of Rwanda international Olivier Kwizera in a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The star goalkeeper, who penned the one-year deal on Tuesday evening, joins the Blues after parting company with topflight league rivals Gasogi United that he has been plying his trade with since last December.

It was reportedly that the 25-year old would extend his contract with Gasogi but the talks with the club stalled after nine-time champions Rayon expressed their interest in the goalie.

Kwizera played for South African side Free State Stars for two seasons, from 2017 to 2019, before returning to Rwanda Premier League last December.

He also previously featured for local giants APR and Bugesera, and was the first choice shot-stopper when Rwanda reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.