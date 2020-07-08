Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson Kigali Hotel to Start Operating Partially

8 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Joan Mbabazi

It's now about 100 days since Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Kigali stopped operation to curb the spread of covid 19. This left many workers jobless.

However, on Tuesday, July 7, the hotel resumed work partially, only allowing meetings and events to be hosted at their premises in Kiyovu, until further notice.

Bernard Theron, the General Manager of the hotel, notes that the hotel is trying to manage the property and get it revived in order to start re-employing their staff as they have been on unpaid suspension.

This is because the hotel has been closed for quite some time and hence no business, clients and services

"We are therefore trying to save the situation through opening our conference venues, which are on the first floor for easy access by the clients," Theron states.

He explains that currently, the hotel is fortunate with 2 conference rooms, 2 meeting rooms and a ballroom to cater for their client's needs.

The hotel management is looking at 30 percent of room capacity for each meeting space to follow the safety guidelines by Rwanda Development board (RDB

Apart from conference meetings, the hotel is also open for other events like weddings, Gala dinners, birthday parties, among other occasions, as they have enough space to make their clients' functions memorable and successful.

"Indeed this hotel is a safe area to conduct any kind of meetings or events as they made us register our names, and locations while entering the main gate to trace us just in case of anything. Our cars weren't touched but carefully checked by security checking equipment.

Our temperatures when measured to make sure that we were normal and we were asked to sanitize before entering the hotel. On reaching our conference venue, we registered our names again at the entrance before proceeding to our seats.

"The sitting arrangement enabled the one metre distance, everyone was required to wear a mask during the meeting.and Our food was packed separately for every individual just to avoid movements and physical contact that could occur while trying to move around, serving each other or holding the same serving equipment," says Carolyne Muteteli, a Senior Stakeholder and External Communications Officer at Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), who attended the first meeting at the hotel since it opened.

Park Inn by Radisson Kigali is 100 percent ready to operate when the airport opens following the safety and health guidelines that have been put in place by the government to ensure the safety of our guests.

