Uganda: Dozens of Kampala Traders, Activists Detained At CPs

8 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Mukhaye Damali

Police have arrested several traders and activists including former Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi.

Those detained were on Wednesday addressing a conference where they demanded the opening of shopping arcades in Kampala city.

The arcades were closed in March as part of the numerous measures that were announced by the government to control the spread of coronavirus.

The traders under their umbrella body of Kampala Arcades Traders association want the government to open the shopping centres and pronounce itself on the outstanding rent arrears which their landlords are demanding yet businesses in arcades have been closed for several months.

According to Mr Godfrey Katongole, the chairperson of the association, the traders have issued an ultimatum of 5 days in which the government should respond to their demands.

He said that if no positive response is got from the government, the traders will be mobilised to stage a demonstration.

Before Dr Nyanzi addressed the media briefing, police raided the venue and arrested several traders and activists.

The traders and activists are detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

