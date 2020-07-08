Liberia: EPA Warns Monrovia Breweries Incorporated

The acting executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Mr. Randall Dobayou warns here that the Monrovia Breweries Incorporated, producer of Club Beer, Stout and other alcoholic beverages risks being decertificated if it fails to pay US$5,000 fine imposed the by EPA.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia Monday, July 06, Mr. Dobayou narrated that last Friday 03 July, a team of EPA inspectors visited the premises of the Monrovia Breweries Incorporated to conduct routine environmental inspection and follow up on the company's implementation of recommendations proffered by the agency during its April 10, 2019 visit there.

Dobayou noted that a team of EPA technicians conducted an assessment on the aforementioned date and recommended among others that Monrovia Breweries Incorporated obtain an effluent discharge permit, chemical registration and importation license for chemicals imported.

"This recent visit was thus intended to assess the company's implementation of recommendations made by the previous technical team as well as to assess the company's compliance status as per its operation permit. Regrettably, however, the inspectorate team led by the chief inspector of Montserrado County Stephen S. Gongehn was denied access to the company's facility with the chief of security on duty holding firm that Monrovia Breweries Incorporated Management had instructed that EPA should serve prior notice before being allowed to inspect the facility," Mr. Dobayou explained.

He said the EPA takes serious exception to the non-compliance posture and has decided to send a strong warning to other would-be offenders that the agency is serious about its mandate of safeguard the environment.

Mr. Dobayou cited part IX section 95 of the Environmental Protection and Management of Liberia (EMPL) and an affront to section 8.0 of the operation permit which gives inspectors the right to unhindered access to the facilities at any time, for the purpose of monitoring adherence to the terms and conditions of the permit and compliance with the provisions of the law.

Subsection 3 of section 95 of the EMPL states that anyone who interferes with the inspector's duties commits an offence and is liable on a conviction of a fine not exceeding US$5,000 or imprisonment for one year or both.

"On this basis and after careful review of the situation in keeping with the spirit to ensure sustainable environmental protection, the Management of Monrovia Breweries Incorporated is hereby fined the amount of US$5,000 to be paid, within 72 hours of receipt of this communication in government revenue through the Liberia Revenue Authority with an official receipt presented to EPA. Failure to comply with this notice violation may lead to the cancellation of your operation permit," the EPA acting boss concluded.

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

