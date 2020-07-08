Rwanda: RAF Issues Reassurance About Peace Marathon, October 4 Set as Tentative Date

8 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has reassured athletes and fans that the 16th Kigali International Peace Marathon will take place this year and October 4 has been set as the tentative date for the competition.

Usually, the annual event is organised mid-year, either in May or June, but it has so far been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Months after its postponement, there had been questions about whether the competition would happen or be cancelled this year, but RAF has insisted that the Kigali Peace Marathon 'must' take place in October - about 3 months from now.

"It was unavoidable to postpone it in May given the unprecedented times of the Coronavirus," Fidele Mubiligi, the RAF president, said in an interview with Times Sport on Tuesday.

But, he further noted, now the situation is better and a bit more predictable.

"We are confident the Peace Marathon will take place in October. For international participants, we hope the air travel will be back to normal for them to fly in, but, if not, the race will go ahead with only local participants," he added.

Athletics is one of the non-contact sports disciplines that were cleared to start training last month after nearly three months under lockdown, and Mubiligi is optimistic that runners will be in great shape for the 2020 edition of the Kigali Peace Marathon.

Mubiligi also revealed that RAF is due to hold a meeting with the Ministry of Sports next week to discuss the tentative date and course map of the race.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.