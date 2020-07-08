Rwanda: 49 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Kigali

Rwanda on Tuesday,July 7, reported 59 new Covid-19 cases and 20 recoveries.

Of the new cases, said the Ministry of Health in a statement, 49 cases were confirmed in Kigali and included residents of Kigali Transit Centre and those in villages of Kicukiro district which are currently under lockdown.

Other new cases were reported from Rusizi (5), Nyamasheke (3), Nyagatare (1) and another one detected in Kirehe district.

Since mid-march when Covid-19 was first confirmed in the country, Rwanda has so far conducted over 166,000 sample tests of Covid-19 and reported a total of 1,172 positive cases of whom 595 have already recovered.

Also, the country has recorded three deaths since the outbreak.

In bid to contain the pandemic, the country has put much efforts in increasing the number of tests whereby in addition to setting up testing labs in different locations, the country recently initiated an exercise of randomly testing people in the City of Kigali and its entrance points.