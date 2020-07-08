Tunisia: INM Launches Its First Free Mobile Application

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Institute of Meteorology (INM), on Tuesday, announced the launch of its first free Android application, allowing to receive weather forecasts and alerts instantly.

This application, which contains various data from the website of the INM, can therefore anticipate weather hazards (storm, thunderstorm...), by issuing a notification, the Institute said at a press briefing held Tuesday in Tunis.

The INM has also redesigned its website now more ergonomic.

It offers new services such as the weather vigilance map designed to inform the population and public authorities in case of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Tunisia.

It aims to draw everyone's attention to the potential dangers resulting from a meteorological situation and to make known the precautions to get protected.

The site also has a section intended for sea users and the various professions of the navy and fishing, enabling them to find out about weather warnings.

The INM has another "beaches" section dedicated to summer visitors and water sports enthusiasts.

It offers the opportunity to take stock of the weather on 29 Tunisian beaches.