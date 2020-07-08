Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Adopts Four Draft Government Decrees

Tunis/Tunisia — The Cabinet meeting chaired Tuesday by Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh reviewed the first draft of the development plan for the period 2020/2023, discussed the general situation in the country and adopted government decrees.

The meeting approved, in particular, the draft organic law relating to the freedom of the audiovisual media providing for the organisation of the sector and including the prerogatives of the independent constitutional body, reads a statement from the Prime Ministry.

It also adopted four draft government decrees:

-A draft decree defining the composition of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Observatory, its organisation and the modalities of its operation.

-A draft decree determining the composition of the regional steering committees on corporate social responsibility, their powers and prerogatives.

-A draft decree relating to the revision of Government Decree No. 1067 for the year 2019 (dated November 14, 2019), setting the powers of the programme manager under the organic law of the budget.

-A draft government decree relating to the revision of Decree No. 3503 of 2014 (dated September 17, 2014), creating a management unit by objectives within the Ministry of Culture to implement the draft reform of the management of the State budget and set its organisation and modalities of its operation.