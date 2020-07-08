Tunisia: Sousse - More Than 3,000 Tunisian and Foreign Tourists Accommodated in Hotels Since June 4

Tunis/Tunisia — Forty hotels have reopened in the governorate of Sousse since June 4, a few months after the COVID-19 crisis.

These tourist facilities have accommodated more than 3 thousand Tunisian and foreign tourists until June 30, local tourism delegate Taoufik Gaied told TAP Tuesday.

The official said several hotels in the tourist areas of Sousse and Kantaoui have been turned into quarantine centres.

They have received more than 3,500 Tunisians repatriated from abroad, i.e. 40 per cent of the total number of people subject to mandatory quarantine in the country.