Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 503 to 29,879

Nigeria yesterday recorded 503 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 29,879 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded 15 deaths in a single day, raising the tally from 654 to 669.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 153 new cases; Ondo, 76; Edo, 54; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 41; Rivers, 30; Benue, 24; Osun, 20; Kaduna, 15; Kwara, 13; Abia, nine; Borno, eight; Plateau, six; Taraba, five; Ogun and Kano, three each; Nasarawa, two; while Bayelsa and Gombe recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 29,879 cases of COVID-19. 12,108 patients have recovered and discharged, while 669 have died."