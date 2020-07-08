Liberia: Senate Secretary Summoned to Testify in CBL's L$16 Billion Trial

Monrovia — Government lawyers have requested Criminal Court 'C' Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay to summon the Secretary of the Liberian Senate, J. Narborlor S. Singbeh, to testify in the case involving former Central Bank Governor Milton A. Weeks and three others.

Weeks is on trial along with three former board members of the CBL - Elsie Dossen Badio, David Farhai and Kollie Tamba.

Singbeh was summoned along with other senior ex-officials and officials of government to testify in the case for the State.

Those summoned to testify in the case are former House Speaker J. Alex Tyler, Hon. Marshall Dennis, Chairperson on Banking and Finance at the Liberian Senate, Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah, former legal counsel of the CBL, the Director of the Internal Audit Division of the CBL, and Cllr. Kanie Wesso of the National Legislature of the House of Representatives.

Former Speaker Tyler along with Marshall Dennis and Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah will appear on Wednesday, July 8 at 9 Am while the Director of the Internal Audit Division of the CBL, Cllr. Kanie Wesso and Singbeh will appear on July 13.

The application to summon the Indicted Senate Secretary was filed by Prosecution's lead counsel Jerry D. Garlarwolo after the discharged of the first witness Amos T. Goba of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

In his ruling, Judge Gbeisay granted the Prosecution's request by summoning the witnesses to testify in the case.

"It appears that the intent of Prosecution's application for subpoena is that they have no other witness or witnesses to testify on today's date. Having granted said subpoena and ordered the Clerk to issue same for tomorrow, this trial is hereby adjourned to resume tomorrow, same being the 8th of July," said Judge Gbeisay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senate Secretary Singbeh is currently facing corruption charges after he was indicted on June 13, along with 13 other defendants by the grand jury of Montserrado County for the alleged commission of the crimes of Economic Sabotage, Theft of Property, Forgery, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Following the release of the Indictment, the Senate Secretary who has been pursued by court officers with an arrest warrant could not immediately be arrested because he was self-quarantining.

Singbeh had not been seen since the indictment was drawn against him on June 13 until he appeared secretly on the premises of the court June 29.

His lawyer filed a US$300,000 insurance bond from the Sky Insurance Company to the Clerk of court which was promptly accepted to ensure his release on bail.

However, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that State lawyers have taken exception to Singbeh's bail bond on grounds that it is insufficient.

Singbeh and the 13 other defendants were charged after a complaint was filed to the court by two Czech nationals who alleged that he took US$5million from their company.

According to the Indictment, Singbeh designed a fraudulent scheme along with the other defendants to withdraw US$5 Million from the company's account at Ecobank and Afriland Bank with the aimed of settling salaries and other expenses.