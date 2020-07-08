Liberia: CRCA and Partners Dedicates Seven Hand Pumps in Lofa

8 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Monrovia — Christian Revival Church Association (CRCA), Water of Life, and the Last Well institutions operating in Liberia have dedicated seven pumps out of its 17 wells drilled in Foya and Koluhun Districts in Lofa County.

Speaking at the dedication ceremonies held in separated locations in Koluhun District over the weekend in Lofa County, Northern Liberia, the presiding Bishop of Christian Revival Church Association (CRCA), Dennis Aggrey told the rural dwellers in that part of the country that the wells project was made available through the joint partnership of CRCA, Water of Life, and Last Well institutions in Liberia.

According to him, CRCA and Its Partners committed themselves last year to the people of Lofa County to provide clean drinking water to twenty towns and villages in the two districts in Lofa County.

He said the ongoing Wells Initiative was designed to benefit 6, 000 households in that part of the Country. CRCA Bishop also noted that clean drinking water is paramount to the growth the development of Lofa County.

When asked about the quality of the Wells drilled across Lofa, he responded as saying that they are drilling eighty (80) to one hundred and fifty (150) feet per Wells.

The jubilant citizens who attended the dedication ceremonies in Kolahun and its surrounding towns and villages praised CRCA and its developing partners for providing them clean drinking water.

According to citizens there, clean drinking water has been one of their major problems confronting their livelihood. They narrated that from time in memorial they have been drinking from creeks and other unsaved areas in their towns and villages.

The dedicatory ceremonies was wall attended by CRCA drilling team, Kpehe Blama, Political Adviser to Senator Steve Zergo, Falkpai Roberts, Project Planner for Lofa County, Abdullah Tway, Kolahun District Commissioner, among others in Lofa County.

Currently, CRCA and its partners are drilling seventeen wells across Lofa County.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.