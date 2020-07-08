Liberia: Senate Commits to Endorsing Stand-Alone Bill

8 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD), on Thursday, July 2, 2020 held a day-long dialogue with seven Senators in furtherance of its advocacy for the Senate's concurrence on the County Social Development Fund (CSDF) Stand-Alone Bill.

The CSDF Stand-Alone Bill is An Act to Amend Section 4 of the Public Financial Management Law of Liberia to Establish a National County Social Development Fund (CSDF) which among other things, will ensure the establishment of a framework for all Social Development Funds and County Development Fund allocated in the National Budget and any other funds collected in the name and on behalf of counties - directly or indirectly - to first, be transferred or deposited into an ESCROW Account set up by each county before any fund can be expended.

The Act, when passed, seeks to strengthen citizens' participation in the management of resources allocated to each of the 15 counties within the National Budget framework and those remitted by concessions to promote local development.

The CSDF Stand-Alone Bill has been at the Liberian Senate since March 19, 2020 upon passage into law by the House of Representative on March 10, 2020

Senators present at the dialogue included: Sen. Henrique F. Tokpa (Bong County), Sen. Matthew N. Jaye (Rivergee County), Sen. Jonathan L. Kaipay (Grand Bassa Co.), Sen. Augustine S. Chea (Sinoe County), Sen. Peter S. Coleman (Grand Kru County), Sen. George T. Tengbeh (Lofa County) and Sen. Steve Zargo (Lofa County).

IREDD, along with the Natural Resource Management (NRM) Coalition works with the Liberia Accountability and Voice Initiative (LAVI) with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It is envisaged that a concurrence vote will be achieved before the Legislature's annual break this August 2020.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.