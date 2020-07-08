Western Sahara: EU Does Not Recognize Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Brussels — EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Tuesday the European Union does not recognize Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara territory.

The new statement by the chief of EU's foreign policy, which leaves no room for "sneaky" interpretation of the occupying force, came in a written response to a question from German MEP Guido Reil, on the labelling of products from Western Sahara.

EU's position of non-recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara comes a few hours only after the publication, by Moroccan media, of misleading information about EU's position on Western Sahara conflict, according to the statement reported by the media.

Borrell said "EU's position on Western Sahara is guided by UN Security Council resolutions and considers that Western Sahara is a non-self-governing territory, whose final status will be determined by the results of the ongoing UN-led process."

"The EU recalls its support to the UN secretary-general's efforts to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, which will ensure self-determination to Western Sahara people through arrangements in line with the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter."SPS