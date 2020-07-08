Kenya: NMS Picks New Team to Approve Nairobi Buildings

7 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has established a new urban planning technical committee to handle building plan approvals.

The county has been without the committee after NMS director-general Mohammed Badi disbanded both City Hall's pre-technical committee and the urban planning technical committee in May to pave the way for a single team.

The two committees were responsible for consideration and approval of development plans. However, they were accused of being run by cartels and engaging in corruption resulting in delays in the approvals.

In a public notice yesterday, Major General Badi said the new multi-sectoral urban planning committee would handle all planning approvals while the director-general's office would deal with the planning tasks.

This means that all property development applications will be submitted to the office for consideration.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, all planning/development complaints, applications or hoarding, occupation, renovation permits and hard copy prints of approved drawings are to be submitted to the second floor, amphitheatre wing of Kenyatta International Convention Centre," he said.

Major General Badi said the development permits issued as from March 18, 2020, must be processed under the new guidelines or risk being declared null and void.

"Prospective developers or investors and the general public are informed that Nairobi Metropolitan Services will not be liable for any of planning permits dated March 18, 2020, to date, which have not been processed within the above framework," he said.

In May, Major General Badi declared all applications processed through the e-construction development management system by City Hall from March 18, 2020, null and void.

Earlier, he said the NMS had cleared a backlog of 4,400 pending development plans.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.