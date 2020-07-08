South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Condemns Rape of Learner, Calls for End to Gender-Based Violence

8 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Motshekga condemns rape of learner, calls for end to Gender-Based Violence

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, has condemned the rape of a 12-year old learner in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Police say the 12-year old learner in Grade 7 was reportedly raped after having gone home to fetch her face mask she had forgotten.

The Minister has condemned in the strongest terms this heinous crime against a defenceless and innocent child.

"Rape is a crime whose perpetrators deserve the stiffest punishment. This rape of a learner once again shines the light on the scourge of Gender-Based Violence ripping our communities apart. We reiterate our profound sadness and anguish over this painful and shameful event. Gender-Based Violence is a profound human rights violation with major social and developmental impacts for survivors of violence, as well as their families, communities and society more broadly," said Minister Motshekga

On an individual level, GBV leads to psychological trauma, and can have psychological, behavioural and physical consequences for survivors. Many survivors of Gender Based Violence and rape in this particular incident are unable to access the help they need. Families and loved ones of survivors can also experience indirect trauma, and many do not know how to provide effective support.

"We commend the swift action by the Donnybrook SAPS in apprehending the 17 year old suspect and the seriousness with which they are handling the case. The Department will continue to ensure that the leaner who is a minor receives the necessary psycho-social support from the District Auxiliary Support Services and her identity is protected as she comes to terms with this painful and regrettable ordeal," she said.

Through our Provincial and District officials we shall continue to appraise ourselves of the facts surrounding the school and leaners compliance with the DBE Health and Hygiene Protocols and support our schools to maintain a balance between public health-safety and bodily safety and integrity especially in the far-flung village communities we serve.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.