South Africa: Two More Suspects Added in the Kimberley Department of Health Fraud and Corruption Case

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two more suspects who are alleged to be involved in allegedly manipulating a R74 million building renovation tender at various Northern Cape towns have been arrested.

The former Chief Executive Officer from Department of Health, Mr Gordon Moncho (51) and Naledi Moncho (28) appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate Court on Tuesday facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The Monchos join eight other suspects; Melisa Joys Barnes (36), Godfrey Boitumelo Moncho (51), Graham Whitten (64), Eugene Magalty (46), Derrick Mcdillon (61), Carlo Whitten (40) Beryl Mcdillon (60) and Mervin Ruiters (72) who were arrested on Monday by the Kimberley Hawk's Serious Corruption Investigation.

The suspects were arrested after reports of irregularities surfaced in the awarding of the tenders. Investigations revealed that proper procedures were not followed in the awarding of various tenders to service providers. The provincial department allegedly suffered a R74 million prejudice in a contract valued at R494 million.

The eight suspects appeared on Monday in the Kimberley Magistrate court and were granted between R5000 and R10 000 bail. Godfrey Moncho was granted R10 000 bail whilst Naledi Moncho is out on R5000 bail. The case has been postponed to 05 August 2020.

