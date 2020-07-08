South Africa: Thuthuka - a Programme That Makes All the Difference

8 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Saica

In the 2019 SAICA Nation Building Impact Report, SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo says: "As SAICA celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year, we remain committed to our higher purpose of building a better world and illustrating the integral role our noble profession plays in securing the future of our country... For South Africa, our top three areas of concern remain the lack of access to quality education to all, extreme poverty and unemployment particularly in the youth demographic, and the ever-growing inequality gap that exist between our citizens."

The donor-funded programmes housed under SAICA's Nation Building cluster exemplify the concept of value creation and "are specifically focused on projects that seek to grow the pipeline of future accountants, support the transformation of the profession and the country, and provide decent and meaningful opportunities and services for disenfranchised South Africans," Nomvalo adds.

"We are a profession of national value," agrees Chantyl Mulder SAICA Executive Director: Nation Building. One of the best ways to minimise the impact of the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, is to "raise the bar from school to post-graduate level in order to create avenues through which our youth can gain sustainable and meaningful employment."

