Mauritius an Important Partner for France, Says Outgoing French Ambassador

8 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mauritius is and will remain an important partner for France in the Indian Ocean region, as well as in dealing with issues in the health sector, the fight against climate change, and safeguarding the environment and biodiversity'. This statement was made by the outgoing Ambassador of France to Mauritius, Mr Emmanuel Cohet, following his farewell call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

Mr Cohet highlighted that his meeting with the Prime Minister was cordial and that discussions focused on different topics. These included the economy, ways in which France can provide support to Mauritius in the current post-Covid-19 period, how the two countries can enhance their collaboration, and regional cooperation between Mauritius, Reunion Island and Mayotte.

In addition, he pointed out that both France and Mauritius are active partners within the Indian Ocean Commission and the two countries intend to reinforce their collaboration for the development of the region and enhance ties among all the islands of the Indian Ocean. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all Mauritian partners who work in collaboration with the French Embassy, and to all Mauritians for their warm hospitality.

Furthermore, Mr Cohet recalled that numerous projects have been undertaken between France and Mauritius during the past three years. He likewise highlighted that the deep relationship between both countries transcend the political and economic spheres.

