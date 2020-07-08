South Africa: COVID-19 Case At Hartbeeskop Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by the Hartebeeskop Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to one member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus yesterday, 06July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Enikwakuyengwa Tribal Office Hall.

To access the station, the community should call 072 6567 646 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Hartebeeskop Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 10 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Elliot Mithi Fulane can also be contacted on this number 082 560 3963.