South Africa: Decontamination of De Aar Police Station

De Aar police station had to be closed for decontamination today after a member tested positive to COVID-19.

All Covid -19 health and safety protocols will be complied with. The station will be fully operational tomorrow, 8 July 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has assured the community of De Aar that services won't be hampered as the community will receive assistance through Mobile Community Service Centre temporarily placed in front of the police station.

The Station Commander of De Aar, Col Christie can be contacted at 082 448 3231.