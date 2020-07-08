South Africa: Decontamination of De Aar Police Station

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

De Aar police station had to be closed for decontamination today after a member tested positive to COVID-19.

All Covid -19 health and safety protocols will be complied with. The station will be fully operational tomorrow, 8 July 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has assured the community of De Aar that services won't be hampered as the community will receive assistance through Mobile Community Service Centre temporarily placed in front of the police station.

The Station Commander of De Aar, Col Christie can be contacted at 082 448 3231.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.