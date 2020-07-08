South Africa: New Deal for Newlands a Huge Boost for Rugby

analysis

The Western Province Rugby Football Union takes exception to the insinuation that it acted without due consideration over the future of Newlands and the move to the Cape Town Stadium.

One thing I have learnt about leadership is that you can never please everyone, and that leaders who try, don't get very far. Instead, a leader needs to listen to advice, to think things through on the basis of principle and, ultimately, to decide on the best course of action for the greater good.

In the 19 months that I have been president of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), I have found that this process has served me well. Indeed, I have drawn on it often over the last month in our discussions over the future of Newlands and our move to the Cape Town Stadium.

When our agreement with Investec fell through on 1 June 2020, I realised that I needed to act quickly and decisively to safeguard our future. But I also knew that we needed to assess all the available evidence, do the required due diligence and do what is best for Western Province rugby, the development of the sport and the citizens of this...