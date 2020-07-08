South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Trichardt Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by Trichardt Police Station are advised that the Police Station is temporarily closed due to one member who tested positive for Covid-19 virus today.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from the DARA guesthouse at no 25 Jansen Street. The community can in the interim call 0824944727 for emergencies and complaints.

The telephone lines at Trichardt Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building has been decontaminated and services will resume normally on Wednesday,

08 July 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for the inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Warrant Officer Adrien Strauss can be contacted at 082 9230133.