South Africa: Bethlehem and Sasolburg Closed Due to COVID 19 Related Incidents

press release

Communities served by Bethlehem and Sasolburg are informed that both police stations are closed after members tested positive for Covid 19 virus .

Both police station have been closed for decontamination purposes and for affected members to undergo necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

For the duration of the closure, both police station will operate as follows:

Sasolburg CSC will temporarily operate from the Detectives offices at Riemland Street, and the following numbers can be contacted for emergencies 082 527 6787, 082 525 2417, 071 671 8278, 082 607 3671

Bethlehem CSC will temporarily operate from the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (Old Magistrate court building) offices at Cnr High and Pres Boshof Street, and the following number can be contacted for emergencies, 082 527 6535 and the Station Commander can be contacted at 083 294 4822.

The community will be informed once both stations are operational again.

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.