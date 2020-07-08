South Africa: The COVID-19 Storm Is Upon Us

7 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anonymous

The lockdown has given us all an opportunity to be more reflective of our lives.

It's July 2020 already.

While we still don't quite understand Covid-19, one thing we do know for sure is that it is not just a bad flu on steroids. The storm, which we have been anticipating since February 2020, is now upon us.

Health workers, using various social media platforms, have taken it upon themselves to inform us that hospitals are filling up. I've read some pretty gory descriptions about what you will be subjected to if you're unfortunate enough to end up in an ICU facility requiring the whole nine yards of treatment. Suffice to say, it's not funny.

Even worse is having to face up to the fact that my very expensive medical aid subscription will not guarantee me a place in a private medical facility! I can't help thinking back to the Italian experience when the Covid-19 beast had that country by the throat.

At the height of the surge in Italy, those in the wrong demographic were simply denied access to hospital facilities. I'm talking here of the decision to exclude persons over a certain age. Thank goodness we have not...

