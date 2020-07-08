South Africa: Drugs Confiscated in Gugulethu

press release

Members from Gugulethu SAPS Crime Prevention unit were busy with routine patrols last night at about 23:40, when they received valuable information about drugs that are stored at a shack in Barcelona Squatter Camp.

The information was followed and the members drove to the identified shack in Barcelona Squatter Camp. Upon entering the shack, they started searching inside the shack. One large bag as well as smaller bankies filled dagga, 18 Half and 70 full mandrax tablets worth an estimated street value of R 10 000 was confiscate as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. The suspect will make a court appearance once charged.

We encouraged the community to share valuable information with the South African Police Service via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively via the MYSAPSAPP which is easily available on via the app store on mobile phones.