South Africa: Crystal Park SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incidents

press release

All communities serviced by Crystal Park police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to Covid - 19 related incidents.

The services will be provided from Baptist Church at corner Concorde and Clydesdale Streets, Crystal Park.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Crystal Park police station.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the police station will be operational again.

The SAPS Management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The telephone lines of the office to be used are: 087 700 5319

Acting Station Commander can be contacted on: 082 332 2024

Acting Detectives Commander on: 082 312 4459.