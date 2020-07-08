South Africa: Crystal Park SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incidents

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Crystal Park police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to Covid - 19 related incidents.

The services will be provided from Baptist Church at corner Concorde and Clydesdale Streets, Crystal Park.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Crystal Park police station.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the police station will be operational again.

The SAPS Management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The telephone lines of the office to be used are: 087 700 5319

Acting Station Commander can be contacted on: 082 332 2024

Acting Detectives Commander on: 082 312 4459.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.