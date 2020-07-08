South Africa: DA's Cheap Political Points Over 11-Week-Old Draft Municipalities' Recovery Plan Cloud Real, Important Issues

8 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Raising the alarm over dodgy government plans is a crucial tool against maladministration and abuse of power - not only for civil society or whistle-blowers, but also political parties. But DA MP Cilliers Brink provides a lesson in how not to do it.

Monday's DA statement was phrased in alarm bell-ringing phrases warning of a "coup d'état" by district development models, and the ANC using this for a power grab.

"If the DA's suspicions are justified it means the inane-sounding district development model was never about improving service delivery; instead it was a cover for the ANC grabbing more government power, and eventually doing away with provincial and local elections," said DA MP Cilliers Brink.

Tuesday's statement stayed on message. Headed, "Are 'District Champions' part of 'top secret' ANC power grab plot?", Brink said premiers and mayors had now received letters to inform them who their district champions are.

"We are worried that the document might signal the ANC's intention to roll back the powers of elected local and provincial governments and so we are putting a formal parliamentary question to President Cyril Ramaphosa to find out whether the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

