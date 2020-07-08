South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Secunda Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by the Secunda Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to one member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus yesterday, 08 July 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at No 06 Laing Street opposite PG Glass Secunda

To access the station, the community should call 079 329 4943 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Secunda Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 11 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Harold Mashile can also be contacted on this number 082 970 5788.