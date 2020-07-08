South Africa: Cape Town Hawks Seek Key Witness in a Cop Killing Case

press release

Western Cape — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is seeking public assistance in locating a key witness, Rafiek Ringuest (37), in connection with an incident where a police officer was allegedly shot and killed in Cape Town earlier this year.

The Hawks believe Ringuest is a crucial witness where Constable Thando Sigcu (38) from Cape Town Central SAPS, was shot and killed while on duty on 7 January 2020 at approximately 20:40 near a bank in the Cape Town CBD.

Constable Sigcu was dressed in civilian clothes while effecting an arrest, and both him as well as the suspect were fatally wounded when other law enforcement members stopped and attended to the commotion. Numerous attempts to trace the witness have been fruitless thus far due to him not having a fixed address.

Anyone with information about the sought witness whereabouts can contact Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hendrikse on 082 411 2089 or Crime stop on 0860 10111, information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality.