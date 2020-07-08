South Africa: Cape Town Hawks Seek Key Witness in a Cop Killing Case

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is seeking public assistance in locating a key witness, Rafiek Ringuest (37), in connection with an incident where a police officer was allegedly shot and killed in Cape Town earlier this year.

The Hawks believe Ringuest is a crucial witness where Constable Thando Sigcu (38) from Cape Town Central SAPS, was shot and killed while on duty on 7 January 2020 at approximately 20:40 near a bank in the Cape Town CBD.

Constable Sigcu was dressed in civilian clothes while effecting an arrest, and both him as well as the suspect were fatally wounded when other law enforcement members stopped and attended to the commotion. Numerous attempts to trace the witness have been fruitless thus far due to him not having a fixed address.

Anyone with information about the sought witness whereabouts can contact Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hendrikse on 082 411 2089 or Crime stop on 0860 10111, information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.