South Africa: Two in Custody After Shootout With Police

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday police officers from Malvern SAPS arrested three men for attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and reckless driving.

Police were conducting crime prevention duties when they spotted a vehicle with five men on the M7 Highway. The vehicle and occupants fitted the description of reported house breaking cases in the Malvern police precinct and the police officers intercepted the car. The occupants opened fire on police officers and during the chase, a shootout ensued. The men lost control of the vehicle which overturned on the M7 Highway. Police arrested three men who were injured and seized two firearms. The serial numbers of the firearms were filed off.

The suspects were taken to a local hospital for medical attention under police guard. A case of attempted murder, reckless driving and illegal possession of firearms was opened at the Malvern police station for further investigation. The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. The men will be profiled to determine if they are linked to other criminal activities in the area.

The Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their alertness and expressed his relief that the police officers escaped the shooting unscathed.

