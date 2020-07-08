South Africa: Minister Jackson Mthembu Welcomes New Director-General of DPME

press release

The Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu, welcomes the new Director-General for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), Mr Robert Nkuna, who joins the DPME after serving in the same position in the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services (DTPS) for four years. Mr Nkuna commenced his responsibilities as the Director-General of DPME on Wednesday, 1 July 2020. He takes over from Ms Nompumelelo Mpofu who left the DPME in January 2020 for another Government entity.

Mr Nkuna brings a wealth of experience in public administration, communication and policy development. His vast leadership experience dates back to his days as a student activist, advisory roles in Government as well as becoming the accounting officer of a national Government department. He served as an advisor to the Ministries of Telecommunications, Transport & Energy in the Republic of South Africa. Between 2006 and 2010, Mr Nkuna was a Councillor at the communications regulator - the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). He also served on various boards including South African Post Office (SAPO) and the Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA).

He holds a Master's degree and is currently pursuing his PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Witwatersrand, focusing on the regulation of administered prices in Infrastructure and Utility Industries.

"The transfer of DG Nkuna to the DPME comes at an opportune time when Government is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. His vast experience in the telecommunications environment will assist the department to maximise on new technologies in carrying out its monitoring and evaluation function for the whole of Government," said Minister Jackson Mthembu.

"We wish the DG well in his new role and welcome him to the DPME family," Minister Mthembu added.