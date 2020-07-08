South Africa: Prominent Actor and Others Arrested for Dealing in Illicit Cigarettes in Polokwane

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo — A 44-year-old prominent soapie actor and four other suspects aged between 38 and 42 have been arrested for dealing in illicit cigarettes on Wednesday.

Members of the Hawks received a tip-off about suspects who were selling illicit cigarettes at a Polokwane taxi rank. An early morning operation was conducted wherein the five (5) suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband.

The team seized 45 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes to the value of R12 000 as well as R9681 in cash. The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday for contravention of Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964 and dealing in illicit cigarettes.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.