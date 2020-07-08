South Africa: Prominent Actor and Others Arrested for Dealing in Illicit Cigarettes in Polokwane

press release

Limpopo — A 44-year-old prominent soapie actor and four other suspects aged between 38 and 42 have been arrested for dealing in illicit cigarettes on Wednesday.

Members of the Hawks received a tip-off about suspects who were selling illicit cigarettes at a Polokwane taxi rank. An early morning operation was conducted wherein the five (5) suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband.

The team seized 45 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes to the value of R12 000 as well as R9681 in cash. The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday for contravention of Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964 and dealing in illicit cigarettes.