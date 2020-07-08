Kenyatta Forbids Launching of New Projects Without His Express Authority

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday declared, once again, that no new projects should be launched without his express authority even as he ordered Cabinet secretaries out of their posh offices in Nairobi to inspect development plans.

In a virtual meeting with the CSs, chief administrative secretaries and principal secretaries, the President said the completion rate of projects and programmes will be adopted as a key performance indicator for top government officials.

The declaration deals yet another blow to Deputy President William Ruto, who has in the recent past clashed with government officials over launching of new projects, some of which are said to have stalled because they were initiated before they were budgeted for, or before the contracts were completed.

CABINET REORGANISATION

The order also gives fresh impetus to talks of Cabinet reorganisation, with those whose departments are lagging behind in the implementation of projects now facing the axe.

"The President said collective responsibility should be demonstrated by enhanced presence and visibility of government on the ground," State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said in a statement after the meeting.

In February, while addressing residents of Nyandarua, President Kenyatta publicly said he no longer trusts anyone with development projects, saying he will oversee them himself.

"Those I used to send to represent me to ensure that development projects are on the right track started behaving like hyenas and doing their own things to enrich themselves.

NOT SENDING ANYONE

"Let no one cheat you; from today, I am not sending anyone to help me. I'll do it on my own," he said.

Mr Kenyatta Tuesday told senior public servants that this year, focus will be on completion of ongoing priority projects and programmes.

These programmes, the Head of State said, must be strictly executed within set timelines and budgets.

In the virtual address on the priorities of his government for the financial year that started on July 1, he called for collective responsibility in the implementation of state projects.

In the meeting, President Kenyatta thanked the Interior CS Fred Matiang'i-led National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee for what he said was proper coordination of the projects.

COORDINATING PROJECTS

Reporting directly to the President, the committee supervises all government projects and programmes, receives and deliberates on reports of their implementation, provides guidance on appropriate measures to address challenges of implementation, provides coordinated communication to the public on the implementation of the projects, as well as monitors and evaluates progress. The team comprises CSs, the Attorney-General and head of the public service.

The formation of the committee last year gave powers to Dr Matiang'i in what was seen as President Kenyatta taking back the duty of being at the forefront inspecting and launching projects - a duty Dr Ruto had perfected before and after the 2017 election.

Tuesday, President Kenyatta said the team had proved its effectiveness.

The team receives reports from the national development implementation technical committee chaired by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho with his National Treasury counterpart Julius Muia serving as vice-chairman.

On the current economic environment caused by the pandemic, the President reiterated his order for state departments to settle pending bills, describing it as a key priority in each ministry and department.

In support of local industries, he said the government must walk the talk of 'Buy Kenya Build Kenya' agenda and once again, directed all ministries, departments and agencies to give preferential procurement to Kenyan made goods and services.