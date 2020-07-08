Malawi: Lwc Celebrates Independence Day With the Elderly in Chiradzulu

8 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu — Living Waters Church (LWC) donated assorted items to the elderly on Independence Day (Monday) in Chiradzulu as part of Malawi's 56th Independence celebrations.

The gesture was made on Monday through the church's Top 20 Gospel Songs Listeners Group which acknowledged the elderly people's contribution to the nation.

LWC-Radio Top 20 Gospel Songs Listeners Group founder, Zizwani Mbizi said the church made the donation as a way of appreciating the great work the elders display in the community.

"As a way of showing love to the elderly, we thought of celebrating with them and give a message to fellow youth in Chiradzulu to love and take care of the elderly within their communities," Mbizi added.

He said the community can appreciate the role of the elderly by doing many things apart from giving them money.

"Doing household chores for them has great impact in their lives as they are not energetic enough to do things on their own," the Gospel Songs Listeners' group founder added.

He, therefore, advised the youth to stop calling the elderly bad names and associate them with witchcraft, saying their age is a gift from God in appreciation for their good work.

The group donated food and non food items that included packets of sugar, plastic buckets, soap tablets and blankets worth K400, 000.

One of the beneficiaries, Christina Gibson who is in her 80s, said the donation would assist her and her great grandchildren who are less than 10 years old.

Gibson said she lost all her eight children who could have helped in many ways including providing for her basic needs.

She, therefore, thanked the group for the donation and in turn prayed for them to continue with the charity work to reach out to many others who are in need of support.

Mombezi Ward Councillor, Charles Chigwenembe, thanked Chimkombero Youth Organization (CYO) for coordinating with LWC-Radio in assisting the elderly in the area.

The LWC Radio Top 20 Gospel Songs Listeners Group was formed to promote local gospel music and do charity works across the country.

