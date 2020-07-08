Zimbabwe: Zivhu Recalled From Parliament

8 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

CHIVI South MP, Killer Zivhu, has been recalled from the National Assembly following his expulsion from the ruling Zanu-PF party last month.

The announcement of his recall was made by Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda in the National Assembly yesterday.

The party wrote to Parliament last Wednesday advising on Mr Zivhu's expulsion.

"On the 1st of July 2020, Parliament was notified by the Zanu-PF party that Honourable Killer Zivhu, MP for Chivi South, had ceased to be a member of Zanu-PF and no longer represented the interests of the party in parliament," said Advocate Mudenda.

He said the decision to recall Mr Zivhu was done in terms of Section 121 (1k) of the Constitution and a vacancy had arisen in the Chivi South Constituency, after which, necessary administrative measures would be taken to notify the President and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for his replacement.

The recall of Mr Zivhu means there are now 22 vacancies following the recall of 21 legislators from the MDC Alliance in the past two months.

Mr Zivhu's home province of Masvingo, recommended his expulsion after he used social media to push for a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa's wife, Sithokozile.

He was accused of breaking party protocol and was only recommended for expulsion after he ignored several warnings.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
