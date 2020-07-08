Namibia: Pick N Pay Condemns Violence in Any Form

8 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Pick n Pay Namibia has condemned violence in any form at any of their stores, following a vicious assault by a customer on one of its employees at its Mega Centre store recently.

Greame Mouton confirmed the incident and said it was barbaric incident is extremely upsetting as they highly value the health and safety of both their employees and customers.

"In a country where Gender Violence (GBV) is at the order of the day, we simply cannot and will not condone this type of behaviour, we are terribly sorry that our employee had to endure this trauma and sincerely apologise to her as well as the rest of our employees and customers who had to watch this horrendous altercation," added Mouton.

According to Mouton given the seriousness of this incident and pending a thorough internal investigation into the matter, they have decided that the customer and his accomplice are no longer welcome at any of their stores.

"We are pro-actively working with the low enforcement as they proceed with their investigation and through our Group Employee Wellness functions, we have initiated the process of providing trauma counselling to our aggrieved employees and all our employees who witnessed the attack to help them get through this ordeal," he said.

He reassured their employees and valued customers that their safety, a pleasant shopping experience and customer service is their top priority.

"The Pick n Pay employee has opened a case against the perpetrators," he concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.