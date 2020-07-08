Namibia: Cops Seize Drugs Worth N$2m

The Namibian Police have confiscated drugs worth over N$2 million, national spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said in a statement yesterday. The seized drugs include cannabis, mandrax, cocaine, hashish and crystal methamphetamine.

The drugs were seized between 1-30 June this year, while a total 108 suspects were arrested in the process. Among those arrested were 92 Namibians, five Angolans, four Tanzanians and two Zambians.

The other five suspects are from Burundi, South Africa, Congolese, Nigeria and Uganda. Meanwhile, the police also announced that a Namibian truck driver was arrested after he was found with 1 014 tablets of mandrax worth about N$121 000.

The suspect was arrested on Monday at the Ariamsvlei border post. "This was discovered when one our vigilant officers, Sergeant Shikongo saw the truck driver taking off a plastic bag and hiding it in nearby bushes before driving the truck to the scanner.

After being scanned he went back to the collect the plastic and loaded it on the vehicle not knowing that he was being monitored. The suspect was then arrested and investigations continue," said Shikwambi.