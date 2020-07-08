Namibia: Shannon's Family Considers Private Investigator

8 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

The frustrated family of the missing young woman Shannon Darlikie Wasserfall is seeking financial assistance to acquire a private investigator to help find their missing beloved daughter.

Friday will mark three months since she disappeared without trace. In a letter, penned by Shannon's unemployed father Tega Matheus, he has appealed to various organisations to financially assist them to find closure on the mysterious and agonising matter. "This serves as a plea or call out for donation and sponsorships in the course of hiring a private investigator and organising a mass search for Shannon - anything and everything will be appreciated," read the letter. "They are not forthcoming, and we don't want to know everything but just to keep us informed," stated the low-spirited father of the missing young 22-year-old woman. Speaking to New Era yesterday, Matheus said nothing came of the police investigation; hence, the family is looking for alternatives. Matheus said he met the safety and security minister, as well as the head of the crime investigation unit (CID) and they told him if his family wants to enlist the services of a private investigator, such private investigator should work hand-in-hand with the police. According to Shannon's older sister Loretha Campbell, a private investigator they were recommended charges N$3 500 per day. Campbell said this amount excludes transport and accommodation.

"It is costly," lamented Loretha.

When asked what last month's search yielded, Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said nothing ever came out of that investigation. "No news, no clue and we didn't find her up to now. We are still requesting the public to assist," Iikuyu appealed to members of the public.

When asked when they will call off the search, Iikuyu responses that when it comes to missing persons, they cannot call an end to it and the search could take months, years but whatever trail or lead they pick up, they will follow up on it.

Shannon disappeared on 10 April after having dropped her two-year-old baby at a friend's house in Kuisebmond the previous day. Shannon had travelled from Windhoek to Walvis Bay in December 2019 to visit her mother.

