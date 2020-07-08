Africa: First Africa Integration Day Marked

8 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

This year, 7 July was earmarked a special day for the commemoration of the African integration and the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) under the African Union.

The establishment of the AfCFTA is a key milestone in Africa's continental integration that will greatly contribute to the realisation of our founding forefathers' dream of a united, and prosperous Africa, once fully operationalised.

The AfCFTA brings together all 55-member states of the African Union, covering a market of more than 1.2 billion people and a combined GDP of more than US$3.4 trillion. It aims to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments.

The continent's participation in the global value chain remains minimal, with its export basket dominated by primary commodities and natural resources, accounting for less than 3% of world trade. In addition, intra-African trade continues to trail other regions, which have drawn on vibrant cross-border trade to sustain growth and economic development, as well as integrate into the global economy.

Currently, at 15%, intra-Africa trade compares unfavourably to Europe (68%), North America (37%), and Latin America (20%). Under the AfCFTA, intra-African trade is projected to rise to 52% by 2040, and Africa will have a combined consumer and business spending of $6.7 trillion by 2030.

SADC's executive secretary, Stergomena Lawrence Tax said as a regional economic community and one of the eight pillars of the African Union, SADC has made tremendous progress in its integration agenda and across all the eight dimensions of integration.

She noted that the region achieved free trade area status in 2008, which has seen intra-regional trade grow to about 22% of the region's total trade. At the same time, the share of the Region's trade with the rest of Africa stood at 22% as of 2019.

"As we commemorate the African Integration Day, and the establishment of the AfCTA, we should not lose sight of the COMESA-EAC-SADC Tripartite Free Trade Area, which is a one of the major building blocks towards the establishment of the AfCTA," Tax said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.