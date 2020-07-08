South Africa: Allow Us to Operate At Full Capacity, Pleads Taxi Association Before Parliament

8 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The cost of taxis operating under lockdown loading capacity restrictions is taking its toll on profits and expenses, warned the National Taxi Association when it appeared before Parliament. But on the plus side, the association said the restrictions had brought them closer to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

If taxis are forced to operate at 100% loading capacity, it could mean the death of the industry, warned Francis Masitsa, the president of the National Taxi Association (NTA). Masitsa and other members of the association addressed Parliament's transport oversight committee on Tuesday evening on how Covid-19 regulations, especially under Alert Level 3, have affected the industry.

In late June, taxi operators and drivers went on strike, mainly in Gauteng, calling for loading capacity to be increased to 100% and the resumption of intraprovincial transport.

Loading capacity has been a contentious issue between taxi associations and the Department of Transport (DoT). Under Alert Level 5, there was a 50% loading capacity limit, along with limited operating hours only for essential service workers. Under Alert Level 4, however, taxis could operate at 70% loading capacity, between 5am and 7pm. Alert Level 3 restrictions allowed taxis to operate at 70% loading capacity, without any restrictions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.