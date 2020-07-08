South Africa: PSL and Safa Need to Work Together for Football to Return Successfully

8 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has once again called on the Premier Soccer League and the SA Football Association to work together as they continue to prepare for the return of football in the country.

It's almost three weeks since Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa officially gave the Premier Soccer League (PSL) the green light to finish off its season, which was paused in March due to Covid-19.

Mthethwa's department said the plans presented by the PSL met and in some instances exceeded the required protocol for a safe return to training and to playing in a biologically safe environment.

Teams in both the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship have been gingerly returning to training since the announcement, after conducting a first round of tests.

So far there have been seven confirmed positive coronavirus cases associated with the PSL, including the now recovered Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates. Given Mashikinya of Bloemfontein Celtic, two unnamed players from Kaizer Chiefs and three unidentified Stellenbosch FC staff members also tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite all the testing and return to training by some clubs, the PSL is yet to announce any dates, and indeed a venue that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

