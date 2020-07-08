Malawi: Officers Clash With Commissioners At Malawi Revenue Authority, Threatening Unspecified Action

8 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

What started as a grievance galore where taxmen and women expressed their years of abuse in the hands of politically connected leaders has now turned into a full confrontation between junior officers and commissioners at Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Nyasa Times interviews conducted revealed low morale as the officers say supervisors and station leaders were subjected to insubordination that was subtly sanctioned by the commissioners and has resulted to losses of billions of public revenue.

"Most of these unruly staff that even the public complain of at the borders and our offices were behaving so because the commissioners were using them as spies and some deemed themselves as coming from powerful families.

"They are the ones that had so much power engaging in corruption, overruling, bypassing, intimidating their supervisors and station managers. Some were even clearing cars and truck of goods by just pocketing cash, MRA Internal Affairs department has files on them we want them to act now," said some of the workers.

They have told the commissioners point-blank to stop using spies and using divide and rule tactics, arguing that they are very patriotic because regardless of their abuse and prevailing economic challenges, unprecedented records of tax revenues in excess of K1 trillion was collected for the public service in the past 12 months.

"You have over the years systematically planted 'spies' among us who feed you with a lot of unfounded rumours to their benefit. Unfortunately, they are our fellow officers who have greatly benefitted from this heinous and diving act.

"If you do not trust your own managers to give you credible assessments there is something very wrong. Stop using officers as personal spies and stop making decision based on hearsay and gossip," reads part of the officers' letter to the commissioners.

What has angered the workers more is that the tax collection body has gone miles and installed a machine that is intruding into their privacy by listening and monitoring messages.

"We have heard that there is a spy machine at Head Office that taps into phone conversations. If this is to any good effected, please inform all officers because in a democratic Malawi we all need to know it is there," the officers letter read.

Most of the interviews at stations along the borders said Nyasa Times is also a victim of the machinery because the commissioners have used it to block viewing of Nyasa Times from all MRA computers under orders of deputy director general Roza Mbilizi.

The commissioners had not yet responded to the workers demand.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.