Malawi: Players Union to Probe Pay Cuts At Bullets, Wanderers

Football Players' Union is set to find out what is happening at Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers as players complain of pay cuts without prior knowledge and consultation.

Bullets players were deducted K40,000.00 each without being consulted while Wanderers players were deducted 60% from their June salaries, again without being consulted.

President of Football Players' Union, Ernest Mangani, confirmed the move to meet officials at the two clubs to find out what is happening.

"We have received a complaint from players on pay cuts. As a union, we are obliged to fight for the welfare of our players. We hope to have the issue resolved," Mangani said.

Earlier, Wanderers players were refusing to draw their June salaries after realising the cut but were later convinced to get their pay.

Wanderers captain, Alfred Manyozo Junior, said it was important for players to be consulted before anything is done with their salaries.

"It is important for the officials to consult us before they make such decisions. As a captain I was receiving so many questions from fellow players which I could not answer," said Manyozo.

General Secretary for Be Forward Wanderers, Victor Maunde, is on record saying Be Forward was about to suspend sponsorship for three months but negotiations made them effect pay cuts as the company is struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They wanted to suspend salaries for three months. We are still making consultations. We still see commitment in the company," Maunde said.

Regarding the visit by President of Football Players'Union, Maunde said he could not comment because they had not received any complaint from their players on the same.