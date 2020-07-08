Malawi: Players Union to Probe Pay Cuts At Bullets, Wanderers

8 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Football Players' Union is set to find out what is happening at Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers as players complain of pay cuts without prior knowledge and consultation.

Bullets players were deducted K40,000.00 each without being consulted while Wanderers players were deducted 60% from their June salaries, again without being consulted.

President of Football Players' Union, Ernest Mangani, confirmed the move to meet officials at the two clubs to find out what is happening.

"We have received a complaint from players on pay cuts. As a union, we are obliged to fight for the welfare of our players. We hope to have the issue resolved," Mangani said.

Earlier, Wanderers players were refusing to draw their June salaries after realising the cut but were later convinced to get their pay.

Wanderers captain, Alfred Manyozo Junior, said it was important for players to be consulted before anything is done with their salaries.

"It is important for the officials to consult us before they make such decisions. As a captain I was receiving so many questions from fellow players which I could not answer," said Manyozo.

General Secretary for Be Forward Wanderers, Victor Maunde, is on record saying Be Forward was about to suspend sponsorship for three months but negotiations made them effect pay cuts as the company is struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They wanted to suspend salaries for three months. We are still making consultations. We still see commitment in the company," Maunde said.

Regarding the visit by President of Football Players'Union, Maunde said he could not comment because they had not received any complaint from their players on the same.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Will Nigerian Kingmaker, Strategist Bola Tinubu Make a Comeback?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.