Angola: COVID-19 - Face Covering to Be Mandatory in Angola

8 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Wearing face masks in public will be compulsory in Angola as from Thursday (July 09), the minister of State and Head of Civil Office to the President of the Republic has said.

Adão de Almeida was speaking Tuesday to the press on the new measures to curb the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, not wearing could lead to a fine ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 kwanzas.

Violation of cordon sanitaire may cost between 100,000 and 250,000 kwanzas.

Under the new decisions, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned on the public.

Religious activities are still suspended, while funeral ceremonies are restricted to 10 participants for deaths due to "extra-covid-19" (normal deaths) and 5 people for funerals of deceased with the new coronavirus.

Public transport, on the other hand, will be restricted to 50% and operating from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Regarding the deaths, if the cause of death is covid-19, the transfer of corpses is banned. Only those related to deaths associated with this pandemic can be transferred, being accompanied only by two members.

Official trips to other provinces are subject to authorisation and a reduced number depending on the nature of the work and the minimum necessary to carry out the task.

However, those coming from cordon sanitaire localities are required to perform preliminary tests . It is up to Multi-sector Commission for Prevention and Combating Covid-19 (the only entity with competent authority) to authorize their trip.

