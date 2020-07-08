Mozambique: A Further 28 COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced the diagnosis of a further 28 cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19, pushing the total number of cases diagnosed since the pandemic started to 1,040.

According to a Tuesday statement from the Health Ministry, to date 35,140 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,104 of them in the previous 24 hours. 601 of these tests took place in public facilities and 503 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested in the public sector, 168 were from Maputo city, 152 from Nampula, 122 from Sofala, 118 from Zambezia, 38 from Maputo province, two from Tete and one from Cabo Delgado. As for the private laboratories, they tested 353 samples from Cabo Delgado and 150 from Maputo City.

1,076 of the tests gave negative results, and 28 people tested positive for Covid-19. All the new cases are Mozambicans, and they divide equally between the sexes - 14 men or boys and 14 women or girls. Three are children under 15 years of age, seven are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24, 17 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and one is over 65 years old.

15 of the new cases are from Zambezia - five in the provincial capital, Quelimane, seven in Pebane district, two in Milange and one in Maganja da Costa. There are eight cases from Nampula - five from Nampula city and two in the port of Nacala. Four cases are from Maputo city, and one from Marracuene district in Maputo province.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Six Covid-19 patients remain hospitalized in isolation wards - two in Gaza, and one each in Maputo, Matola, Beira and Inhambane.

The Ministry statement added that, in the previous 24 hours, a further three Covid-19 patients have made a full recovery. This brings the total number of recoveries to 280.

The breakdown by province of the 1.040 positive cases, as of Tuesday, was as follows: Nampula, 322; Cabo Delgado, 286; Maputo city, 171; Maputo province, 114; Tete, 29; Zambezia, 29; Sofala, 25; Inhambane, 25; Gaza, 17; Niassa, 16; Manica, six.

673 of the positive cases (65 per cent) are men and 367 (35 per cent) are women.

The key statistics for Covid-19 in Mozambique are now: 1.040 confirmed cases, of whom 280 have made a full recovery, and 750 are active cases. Ten Covid-19 patients have died, eight of the disease itself, and two from other pathologies.