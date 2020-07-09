Nigeria: Lagos Police Arrest Suspected Cult Gang Leader, Iron Man, 8 Others

9 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — A suspected leader of Aiye, a dreaded secret cult gang in Lagos State, Francis Diamond, alias Iron Man, has been arrested.

Diamond's arrest followed acts of violence, murder and armed robbery in the Ikorodu, Epe and Ajah areas of the state.

The Lagos State Police Command linked the crimes to the gang of the arrested suspect.

The police disclosed they also arrested eight other members of the gang in different parts of Ikorodu on the strength of a voluntary statement Diamond made to them.

The suspects were alleged to have murdered a rival cult gang member at Odonguyan, Ikorodu, and also attacked other innocent persons in the area.

The police said Diamond confessed to video-recording the rival cult gang member as he was being macheted to death.

"I uploaded the video on the internet for all to see, particularly his gang members. He masterminded an attack on one of our members," the cult leader said.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, gave the names of the other gang members arrested as Olaitan Apampa, alias Emir/Armoured Tank; Chidi Michael, 25; Eno Sunday, alias Covenant, 25; Saheed Gbadebo, alias Sambo, 23; Adepeju Azeez, alias Aboki, 38; Samuel Ilesanmi, alias Baba Obo; Omotosho Quadri, 25, and Moses Ogungbe, 28.

Elkana said police investigation revealed that Apampa pulled the trigger that finally killed the victim after he had been macheted.

"The suspects are members of the Eiye confraternity. They said the reason for killing the victim was that he participated in the killing of one of their leaders at the University of Ibadan early this year.

"It was equally discovered that the suspects are serial killers of rival cult members in Ikorodu and its environs. Saheed Gbadebo, especially, single-handedly killed two victims at Bayekun Street, Ikorodu, and five persons at Ajah. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded," the police spokesman said.

