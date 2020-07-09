Nigeria: Impeachment Plot - Ondo Deputy Speaker, 2 More Deputy Governor Loyalists Suspended

Akure — The leadership of Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, suspended three lawmakers for unruly behaviour, amidst the impeachment move against the embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The affected lawmakers were the Deputy Speaker Iroju Ogundeji representing Odigbo Constituency 1; Hon Favour Semilore Tomomewo from Ilaje Constituency 2 and Hon Adewale Williams from Ondo West.

The suspension was based on allegation of violation of the standard rule of the House.

Their suspension was announced at the plenary which was brought to an abrupt end yesterday. The lawmakers are loyalists of the embattled deputy governor.

Ajayi had dumped APC for PDP to contest the governorship election of the state against the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in the October 10 election.

At Tuesday's plenary, 14 lawmakers supported the move to impeach the deputy governor while nine kicked against it.

A committee has been set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the three lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Hon. Jamiu Maito from Akoko Northwest has announced his resignation as majority leader of the state House of Assembly. His letter of resignation was read by the clerk of the house, Bode Adeyelu.

Earlier, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area where he hails from had, in a letter signed by 26 leaders, requested him to align with the team planning to remove the deputy governor.

"We have mandated Hon Jamiu Sulaiman Maito to overly align himself with the position we all agreed upon at the various meetings of the APC leadership of Akoko Northwest on the issue of the replacement of the deputy governor who has defected to the opposition party, the PDP.

"That for the avoidance of doubt, we agreed to the removal and the subsequent replacement of Mr Alfred Agboola Ajayi as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State. Regrettably, Hon Maito acted on his own personal volition."