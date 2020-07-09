Nigeria: Govt, Nexim Bank, Sealink Sign MoU On Solid Minerals' Transportation

9 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victoria Onehi

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Nigeria Export and Import Bank (NEXIM) and Sealink Corporation have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on transporting solid minerals through inland waterways in the country.

The MoU was signed Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch Olamilekan Adegbite; MD of NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello, and Chairperson of Sealink, Mrs. Dabney Shall Holma.

According to the minister, Sealink wants to use the internal waterways in Nigeria to move goods up and down as about 31 states have access to the internal waterways to promote trade and commerce around the country.

Adegbite explained that Ajaokuta came into the arrangement because the company will be using the jetty in Ajaokuta as a landing base.

In his remarks, the NEXIM Bank boss said the signing of the MoU was a milestone in the development of Nigeria's economy given the fact that moving bulk goods, especially where solid minerals are concerned, needs all forms of transportation system to facilitate their export.

Bello further said Sealink is not just going to evacuate goods within the country but will facilitate trade within West Africa, which will meet the strategic objective of NEXIM Bank.

Sealink Corporation chairperson said the company would offer marine transportation at cheaper rates and with logistics and transportation that is digitalised, every ounce of solid minerals transported will be accounted for, to enable the government get all its royalties.

